Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal on Wednesday hinted at retaining Ricky Ponting as their head coach for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

DC finished an embarrassing ninth in the 16th edition of the cash-rich T20 league with five wins and nine defeats, losing each of their first five matches of the season. Reports suggested that members of the coaching staff, including head coach Ponting, would come in the firing line and likely lose their jobs at the end of the season.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, however, Jindal suggested that the franchise would retain both mentor Sourav Ganguly as well as head coach Ponting while rebuilding the team for next year.

“Preparations for next years’ IPL are underway here Delhi Capitals, along side SGanguly99 and Ricky Ponting. We assure the fans that Kiran (Grandhi) and I are working hard to get back to where we want this franchise to be and that is right at the very top,” Jindal wrote in the post.

However there is no clarity whether former Australia captain and batting great Ponting will get the support staff of his choice as Shane Watson and James Hopes might not be seen in the dug-out next time around. There is no clarity on fate of fielding coach Biju George while Praveen Amre and Ajit Agarkar are likely to stay back.

DC, who had reached their maiden final in 2020 under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, were led by ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner this season. Warner took over from Pant, who has been out of action since meeting with a road accident in December.

Pant, however, is expected to recover well in time to lead the Capitals next year.

