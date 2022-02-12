It's that time of the year! The IPL auctions are round the corner and 590 players are set to go under the hammer on 12 and 13 February.

The teams have to undergo a major revamp as they were only allowed to retain a maximum of four players. There will be a mix of energies fraught with anxiety, nerves, and excitement. Some will become millionaires, some will go unsold. Some will be fairly satisfied, some will be happy that they will get to associate with an IPL team.

The auctions always bring excitement. Over the years some of the Indian players have received big fat paycheques. We take a look at the most expensive Indian buys at the auctions in the history of the IPL.

1) Yuvraj Singh — 16 crore (Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2015 auction)

Delhi Daredevils broke the bank for the star Indian all-rounder at the 2015 IPL auctions. Yuvraj broke his own record set in the 2014 auctions where he was bought for 14 crores by Royal Challengers Bangalore and became the most expensive buy in the history of the auctions at that time as DD shelled out 16 crores.

Though he was out of favour with the national selectors, DD kept faith in him. They were locked in a bidding war with Yuvraj's former franchise RCB who had bought him for 14 crore last season but released him before the 2015 auction.

The Punjab all-rounder, however, didn't have the best of seasons as he averaged just 19.07 with just two fifties scoring 248 runs from 13 innings. He took one wicket in the nine overs he bowled in the tournament. DD released him after the season.

2) Yuvraj Singh — 14 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2014 auction)

Prior to the 2015 auction, Yuvraj had hit the jackpot in the 2014 auction as well, as he was bought for a whopping 14 crores by RCB. It was a surprise given that he wasn't in the greatest of forms and struggled with fitness as well. RCB battled with Kolkata Knight Riders who entered the bidding late but the then Vijay Mallya-owned franchise clinched the deal. The owner later said that captain Virat Kohli was keen on getting the star all-rounder.

Yuvraj had a decent outing in the season as he finished as the second-highest run-getter for RCB with 376 runs from 14 matches at 34.18. He bowled just 22.4 overs, took 5 wickets at an average of 37.40 and an economy rate of 8.25.

3) Dinesh Karthik — 12.5 crore (Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2014 auction)

Delhi Daredevils bought Dinesh Karthik for 12.5 crore in the IPL auction. He was back to the franchise where he started his IPL career. Karthik had a good season for Mumbai Indians in 2013 but the franchise didn't retain him and didn't use the Right To Match card for the wicket-keeper batsman.

DD shelled out good money to buy the wicket-keeper batsman. However, Karthik had a mediocre season with DD, averaging 23.21, scoring 325 runs from 14 innings at a strike rate of 125.96.

4) Jaydev Unadkat — 11.5 crore (Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 auction)

Jaydev Unadkat was 'happy and flying' after Rajasthan Royals broke the bank and spent 11.5 crores to buy the Saurashtra pacer, nearly seven times his base price. He was the most expensive buy of that auction.

It came on the back of consistent domestic performances, a man of the series performance against Sri Lanka a month ago and he had a decent season with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, impressing with his death bowling. Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab started the bidding war and it went till 11 crore before RR jumped in and clinched the deal at 11.5 crore. Unadkat, however, had a poor season averaging 44.18 and conceding at 9.65 runs per over, picking up 11 wickets from 15 matches.

5) Gautam Gambhir — 11.04 Crore (Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2011 auction)

Gambhir became the most expensive player in IPL at that time as he was bought for a mind-boggling 11.04 crore by KKR, 12 times his base price at the 2011 auction.

It proved to be a decent investment as he gave immediate returns with 378 runs from 15 innings at 34.36 and then went on to lead KKR to two IPL titles as a captain.

6) KL Rahul — 11 crore (Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 auction)

Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab were all interested in buying Rahul and they engaged in a bidding war before the hammer finally fell down on 11 crore in favour of KXIP at the 2018 IPL auction. Rahul had done well for India in T20Is and had played some whirlwind knocks in the IPL in the past.

He had a brilliant season, finishing as the third-highest run-getter, KXIP's highest, scoring 659 runs from 14 matches at 54.91. He later went on to become the captain of the franchise.

7) Manish Pandey — 11 crores (Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 auction)

Manish Pandey hit jackpot in the 2018 auction when he was bought for 11 crores by Sunrisers Hyderabad. He had a decent 2017 season where he scored 396 runs at 49.50 for KKR but wasn't retained by the franchise.

SRH went for Pandey to bolster their batting. However, he ended up having an on-off season averaging 25.81 from 13 innings and scoring 284 runs in the 2018 season.

8) Dinesh Karthik — 10.5 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2015 auction)

One of the marquee players at the auction, RCB bought Dinesh Karthik at 10.5 crores at the 2015 auction. He went for over five times his base price. RCB needed a wicket-keeper batsman after they traded Parthiv Patel to Mumbai Indians.

Karthik didn't have the best of seasons in 2014 with the DD and didn't quite justify his price tag of 12.5 crore as he averaged 23.21, scoring 325 runs from 14 innings at a SR of 125.96. He couldn't justify the price tag in 2015 as well with RCB as he had a horror season, averaging just 12.81 from 11 innings, scoring 141 runs without a single half-century.

9) Ravindra Jadeja — 9.8 crores (approx) (Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2012 auction)

After a difficult couple of years which saw him getting banned for one year in the IPL for allegedly trying to negotiate terms with another franchise while still being at Rajasthan Royals, shuttle in an out of the Indian side, his next franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala terminated, stars finally shined on the all-rounder as he entered the million-dollar club with CSK buying the star player for approx 9.8 crores.

He had done well for Kochi in the last edition, boasting the second-highest average by a KTK batsman, scoring 283 runs from 12 innings at 31.44. He also scalped 8 wickets and was frugal with an economy rate of 7.26.

There was a tie-break between Chennai Super Kings and Deccan Chargers at the bidding table. And CSK won the battle after both the franchises were told to bid a secret amount according to the tie-breaker clause. He was the most expensive buy at the 2012 auctions. He didn't have the best of seasons with the bat in 2012, averaging 15.91, but he was good with the ball, picking 12 wickets at 22.75 and an economy rate of 7.80.

10) Robin Uptappa — 9.5 crore (approx) (Pune Warriors, IPL 2011 auction)

Robin Uthappa became the second most expensive cricketer in the league at that time when he was brought for an approximate amount of 9.5 crore by Pune Warriors. He had lost his place in the national side in 2008 but had a brilliant 2010 season for RCB in the IPL where his strike rate was a staggering 171.55.

He was the second-highest run-getter for RCB scoring 374 runs from 14 innings at 31.16. He couldn't replicate that form in 2011 though as he averaged 26.40, scoring 264 from 13 innings and at a strike rate of 126.31.

10) Yusuf Pathan — 9.5 crore (approx) (Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2011 auction)

Pathan also hit a jackpot in the same 2011 auction when he was bought for an approximate amount of 9.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. He had been performing consistently in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals right from its inception. Ahead of the auction he had hit a blistering 96-ball 123 not out to help India chase down 316 against New Zealand in Bengaluru and was probably at the peak of his career.

KKR saw his utility and went all out for him. After being bought in the auction, he continued his good form in the South Africa series averaging 55.33 in the ODI series away, hitting another century. But he couldn't replicate the form thereafter. He, however, had a good 2011 IPL season, scoring 283 runs from 12 matches at 28.30 and SR of 140.79. He also picked up 13 wickets at 18.30 and an economy rate of 6.10.

