IPL Auction 2022: Probable combinations of all ten teams in 15th edition of league

The mega-auction for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), meant for the league to hit a reset button with a complete overhaul of squads and the addition of two new teams, saw more money flow than ever before.

More than Rs 550 crore had been spent over the weekend at the ITC Gardenia Hotel in Bengaluru, with as many as 11 players bagging deals in excess of Rs 10 crore; the previous highest had been four in 2018. Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 crore) and Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 crore) got the biggest deals in the event while several lesser-known names from the Indian domestic circuit too became overnight crorepatis.

Mumbai Indians even went to the extent of getting Jofra Archer onboard at Rs 8 crore despite the England pacer already having opted out of the league this year, and spent an amount slightly higher on securing a relatively unknown Singaporean all-rounder Tim David.

Before the noise over the IPL mega auction dies down and we shift our focus back to international cricket, we take a look at the probable elevens of the 10 sides that will be in action later this year:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway/Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo/Dwaine Pretorius, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner/Adam Milne.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Mandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh/Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav.



Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson/Alzarri Joseph.



Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane/Alex Hales, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav.



Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda/Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham/Shahbaz Nadeem, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan.



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Fabian Allen/Tymal Mills, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah.



Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (probable captain), Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Raj Angad Bawa, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma/Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada.



Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell/James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna/Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (probable captain), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel/Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood/David Willey.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan/Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



