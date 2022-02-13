IPL Auction 2022 Highlights: Liam Livingstone, Tim David among Day 2's biggest buys; Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan go unsold

SOLD - Raj Bawa goes to PBKS for 2 Crore

SRH and PBKS are interested to start off, but then MI join the race. There is a bit of a battle between the two. Before PBKS enter and clinch the deal at 2 crore after going head to head with MI.

Bawa’s all-round brilliance at the U-19 World Cup played an integral role in the team’s triumphant campaign. The all-rounder from Himachal Pradesh churned out match-winning performances both with bat and ball. He claimed 4/47 in India’s opening game against South Africa, and smashed a 108-ball 162 against Uganda a week later.

Bawa also starred in India’s four-wicket victory over England in the final, restricting the opposition with his 5/31 before chipping in with a valuable cameo of 35, steering the Boys in Blue to safety in the company of Nishant Sindhu after they had lost the wickets of Shaik Rasheed and Dhull.

His father Sukhwinder Singh Bawa has coached former India flamboyant all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who hails from Punjab, while his grandfather Tarlochan Bawa won Olympics gold medal in hockey in 1948.