IPL auction 2022: From Ajinkya Rahane to David Miller, cricketers in Rs 1 crore bracket

The excitement is building as we near the IPL auction 2022. It's a mega auction which will take place this time. The two-day event, which will be held in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February, will see 10 teams battling out for the top players for their respective squads. As many as 590 players — 370 Indian players and 220 foreign players including seven from the Associate Nations — are set to go under the hammer. Of the 590, 228 are capped and 335 are uncapped along with the seven players from the Associate Nations. The players have been divided into different price brackets as per the reserve price bracket chosen by them. The highest bracket is Rs 2 crore. While 48 players have opted for the highest reserve price, 20 have placed themselves in the 1.5 crore bracket. As many as 33 players have a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

There are some big names like Ajinkya Rahane, David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Nabi and Liam Livingstone who have placed themselves in the Rs 1 crore bracket. Here's a full list of players with the reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

1 David Miller

2 Manish Pandey

3 Wanindu Hasaranga

4 Mohammad Nabi

5 Nitish Rana

6 Wriddhiman Saha

7 Prasidh Krishna

8 T Natarajan

9 Kuldeep Yadav

10 Marnus Labuschagne

11 Aiden Markram

12 Ajinkya Rahane

13 Liam Livingstone

14 Odean Smith

15 Jayant Yadav

16 Piyush Chawla

17 Tabraiz Shamsi

18 Devon Conway

19 Rassie Van Der Dussen

20 Sherfane Rutherford

21 Daniel Sams

22 Mitchell Santner

23 Joshua Phillippe

24 Tymal Mills

25 Andrew Tye

26 Rilee Rossouw

27 Roston Chase

28 Moises Henriques

29 Riley Meredith

30 Kedar Jadhav

31 Colin de Grandhomme

32 James Faulkner

33 D'Arcy Short

