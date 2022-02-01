IPL auction 2022: From Ajinkya Rahane to David Miller, cricketers in Rs 1 crore bracket

The excitement is building as we near the IPL auction 2022. It's a mega auction which will take place this time. The two-day event, which will be held in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February, will see 10 teams battling out for the top players for their respective squads. As many as 590 players — 370 Indian players and 220 foreign players including seven from the Associate Nations — are set to go under the hammer. Of the 590, 228 are capped and 335 are uncapped along with the seven players from the Associate Nations. The players have been divided into different price brackets as per the reserve price bracket chosen by them. The highest bracket is Rs 2 crore. While 48 players have opted for the highest reserve price, 20 have placed themselves in the 1.5 crore bracket. As many as 33 players have a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.
There are some big names like Ajinkya Rahane, David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Nabi and Liam Livingstone who have placed themselves in the Rs 1 crore bracket. Here's a full list of players with the reserve price of Rs 1 crore.
1 David Miller
2 Manish Pandey
3 Wanindu Hasaranga
4 Mohammad Nabi
5 Nitish Rana
6 Wriddhiman Saha
7 Prasidh Krishna
8 T Natarajan
9 Kuldeep Yadav
10 Marnus Labuschagne
11 Aiden Markram
12 Ajinkya Rahane
13 Liam Livingstone
14 Odean Smith
15 Jayant Yadav
16 Piyush Chawla
17 Tabraiz Shamsi
18 Devon Conway
19 Rassie Van Der Dussen
20 Sherfane Rutherford
21 Daniel Sams
22 Mitchell Santner
23 Joshua Phillippe
24 Tymal Mills
25 Andrew Tye
26 Rilee Rossouw
27 Roston Chase
28 Moises Henriques
29 Riley Meredith
30 Kedar Jadhav
31 Colin de Grandhomme
32 James Faulkner
33 D'Arcy Short
