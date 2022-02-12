Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL Auction 2022 full players list: 590 cricketers to go under the hammer

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 12th, 2022
  • 8:35:54 IST

A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega IPL 2022 player auction, which will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.

Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.

The IPL trophy. Sportzpics

Top names of Indian cricketers for the auction include the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc.

Top overseas players in the auction include the likes of Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, etc.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

Here's a table on salary cap left with teams for the auction and the number of player spots.

Franchisee

 Salary Cap left for the 2022 Player Auction Rs. Crore No. of open player slots No. of open overseas player slots

Chennai Super Kings

 48 21

7

Delhi Capitals

 47.5 21

7

Kolkata Knight Riders

 48 21

6

Lucknow Super Giants

 59 22

7

Mumbai Indians

 48 21

7

Punjab Kings

 72 23

8

Rajasthan Royals

 62 22

7

Royal Challengers Bangalore

 57 22

7
Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 22

7
Team Ahmedabad 52 22

7

The country-wise breakdown of 220 overseas players is listed below:

Country Auction List
Afghanistan 17
Australia 47
Bangladesh 5
England 24
Ireland 5
New Zealand 24
South Africa 33
Sri Lanka 23
West Indies 34
Zimbabwe 1
Namibia 3
Nepal 1
Scotland 2
USA 1

Click here to check the complete list of the players. 

