IPL Auction 2022 full players list: 590 cricketers to go under the hammer

A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega IPL 2022 player auction, which will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.
Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.
Top names of Indian cricketers for the auction include the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc.
Top overseas players in the auction include the likes of Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, etc.
INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.
There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.
A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.
Here's a table on salary cap left with teams for the auction and the number of player spots.
|
Franchisee
|Salary Cap left for the 2022 Player Auction Rs. Crore
|No. of open player slots
|No. of open overseas player slots
|
Chennai Super Kings
|48
|21
|
7
|
Delhi Capitals
|47.5
|21
|
7
|
Kolkata Knight Riders
|48
|21
|
6
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|59
|22
|
7
|
Mumbai Indians
|48
|21
|
7
|
Punjab Kings
|72
|23
|
8
|
Rajasthan Royals
|62
|22
|
7
|
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|57
|22
|
7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|68
|22
|
7
|Team Ahmedabad
|52
|22
|
7
The country-wise breakdown of 220 overseas players is listed below:
|Country
|Auction List
|Afghanistan
|17
|Australia
|47
|Bangladesh
|5
|England
|24
|Ireland
|5
|New Zealand
|24
|South Africa
|33
|Sri Lanka
|23
|West Indies
|34
|Zimbabwe
|1
|Namibia
|3
|Nepal
|1
|Scotland
|2
|USA
|1
Click here to check the complete list of the players.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
IPL auction 2022: Top players like R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Faf du Plessis, Shakib Al Hasan, Steve Smith, Quinton de Kock have placed themselves in the 2 crore bracket. Here's the full list.
IPL auction 2022: Top players like Eoin Morgan, Jason Holder, Aaron Finch, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Washington Sundar have placed themselves in the 1.5 crore bracket, here's the full list of players at the reserve price of 1.5 crore.
IPL auction 2022: There are some big names like Ajinkya rahane, David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Nabi and Liam Livingstone who have placed themselves in the Rs 1 crore bracket. Here's a full list of players with the reserve price of Rs 1 crore.