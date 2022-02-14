Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL Auction 2022: From Suresh Raina to Eoin Morgan, big names who went unsold

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 14th, 2022
  • 13:06:21 IST

The IPL 2022 mega auction witnessed high-octane action as 204 players were sold and Rs 551.7 crore were spent by franchises.

The young players were in high demand as Ishan Kishan was bought for a whopping 15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians while Shreyas Iyer was sold for 12.25 crore to KKR. The all-rounders and pace bowlers were in demand too. The likes of Shardul Thakur, Avesh khan, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Liam Livingstone and Wanindu Hasaranga went big at the auction.

While 108 players became crorepatis, there were some big players who went unsold in the auction. Here's a list of top players who went unsold:

Eoin Morgan - England - Base price 2 crore

Suresh Raina - India - Base price 2 crore

Aaron Finch - Australia - Base price 1.5 crore

Steve Smith - Australia - Base price 2 crore

Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh - Base price - 2 crore

Ishant Sharma - India - Base price 1.5 crore

Imran Tahir - South Africa - Base price 2 crore

Amit Mishra - India - Base price 1.5 crore

Mujeeb Zadran - Afghanistan - Base price 2 crore

Dawid Malan - England - Base price 1.5 crore

Martin Guptill - New Zealand - Base price 75 lakhs

Click here to read auction analysis for all IPL teams

Updated Date: February 14, 2022 13:06:21 IST

Tags:

