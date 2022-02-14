IPL Auction 2022: From Suresh Raina to Eoin Morgan, big names who went unsold

The IPL 2022 mega auction witnessed high-octane action as 204 players were sold and Rs 551.7 crore were spent by franchises.
The young players were in high demand as Ishan Kishan was bought for a whopping 15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians while Shreyas Iyer was sold for 12.25 crore to KKR. The all-rounders and pace bowlers were in demand too. The likes of Shardul Thakur, Avesh khan, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Liam Livingstone and Wanindu Hasaranga went big at the auction.
While 108 players became crorepatis, there were some big players who went unsold in the auction. Here's a list of top players who went unsold:
Eoin Morgan - England - Base price 2 crore
Suresh Raina - India - Base price 2 crore
Aaron Finch - Australia - Base price 1.5 crore
Steve Smith - Australia - Base price 2 crore
Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh - Base price - 2 crore
Ishant Sharma - India - Base price 1.5 crore
Imran Tahir - South Africa - Base price 2 crore
Amit Mishra - India - Base price 1.5 crore
Mujeeb Zadran - Afghanistan - Base price 2 crore
Dawid Malan - England - Base price 1.5 crore
Martin Guptill - New Zealand - Base price 75 lakhs
