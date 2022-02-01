IPL auction 2022: From Shreyas Iyer to David Warner, players in Rs 2 crore bracket

The IPL auction is round the corner. This is the time when excitement is in the air. We will be having a mega auction which will be held in Bangalore on 12 and 13 February. And there is excitement in the build up to the auction as well. The full auction player list is out. There are 590 players set to go under the hammer: 228 capped, 355 uncapped and there are seven players from the Associate nations. Of the 590, 370 are Indians and 220 are foreign players.
The highest reserve price is Rs 2 crore and 48 players have placed themselves in the highest bracket. 20 players have placed themselves in the 1.5 crore bracket while there are 34 players in the 1 crore bracket.
Top players like R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Shakib Al Hasan, Steve Smith, Quinton de Kock have placed themselves in the 2 crore bracket.
Here's the full list of players in the Rs 2 crore bracket
1 R Ashwin
2 Trent Boult
3 Pat Cummins
4 Quinton de Kock
5 Shikhar Dhawan
6 Faf du Plessis
7 Shreyas Iyer
8 Kagiso Rabada
9 Mohammad Shami
10 David Warner
11 Devdutt Padikkal
12 Suresh Raina
13 Jason Roy
14 Steve Smith
15 Robin Uthappa
16 Shakib Al Hasan
17 Dwayne Bravo
18 Mitchell Marsh
19 Krunal Pandya
20 Harshal Patel
21 Dinesh Karthik
22 Ishan Kishan
23 Ambati Rayudu
24 Matthew Wade
25 Deepak Chahar
26 Lockie Ferguson
27 Josh Hazlewood
28 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
29 Mustafizur Rahman
30 Shardul Thakur
31 Mark Wood
32 Umesh Yadav
33 Yuzvendra Chahal
34 Adil Rashid
35 Imran Tahir
36 Mujeeb Zadran
37 Adam Zampa
38 Chris Jordan
39 Nathan Coulter-Nile
40 Evin Lewis
41 Jofra Archer
42 James Vince
43 Marchant de Lange
44 Saqib Mahmood
45 Ashton Agar
46 David Willey
47 Craig Overton
48 Sam Billings
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Lucknow Super Giants said the identity, as a whole, is endowed with strong positive energy to soar higher and higher and achieve success.
Here's a list of players retained by IPL teams and signed by the new franchises.
IPL Auction 2022: INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price for the IPL auction 2022 and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.