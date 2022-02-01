IPL auction 2022: From Shreyas Iyer to David Warner, players in Rs 2 crore bracket

The IPL auction is round the corner. This is the time when excitement is in the air. We will be having a mega auction which will be held in Bangalore on 12 and 13 February. And there is excitement in the build up to the auction as well. The full auction player list is out. There are 590 players set to go under the hammer: 228 capped, 355 uncapped and there are seven players from the Associate nations. Of the 590, 370 are Indians and 220 are foreign players.

The highest reserve price is Rs 2 crore and 48 players have placed themselves in the highest bracket. 20 players have placed themselves in the 1.5 crore bracket while there are 34 players in the 1 crore bracket.

Top players like R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Shakib Al Hasan, Steve Smith, Quinton de Kock have placed themselves in the 2 crore bracket.

Here's the full list of players in the Rs 2 crore bracket

1 R Ashwin

2 Trent Boult

3 Pat Cummins

4 Quinton de Kock

5 Shikhar Dhawan

6 Faf du Plessis

7 Shreyas Iyer

8 Kagiso Rabada

9 Mohammad Shami

10 David Warner

11 Devdutt Padikkal

12 Suresh Raina

13 Jason Roy

14 Steve Smith

15 Robin Uthappa

16 Shakib Al Hasan

17 Dwayne Bravo

18 Mitchell Marsh

19 Krunal Pandya

20 Harshal Patel

21 Dinesh Karthik

22 Ishan Kishan

23 Ambati Rayudu

24 Matthew Wade

25 Deepak Chahar

26 Lockie Ferguson

27 Josh Hazlewood

28 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

29 Mustafizur Rahman

30 Shardul Thakur

31 Mark Wood

32 Umesh Yadav

33 Yuzvendra Chahal

34 Adil Rashid

35 Imran Tahir

36 Mujeeb Zadran

37 Adam Zampa

38 Chris Jordan

39 Nathan Coulter-Nile

40 Evin Lewis

41 Jofra Archer

42 James Vince

43 Marchant de Lange

44 Saqib Mahmood

45 Ashton Agar

46 David Willey

47 Craig Overton

48 Sam Billings