IPL Auction 2022: From Liam Livingstone to Kagiso Rabada, 10 most expensive overseas players

The Indian Premier League 2022 auction saw 10 IPL teams spending over Rs 550 crore on 12 and 13 February. While Ishan Kishan was retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was the most expensive overseas player and was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Rs 11.50 crore.

Both Kishan and Livingstone were part of 11 players, who received bids of over Rs 10 crore. Here is the list of most expensive overseas players from 2022 auction:

1. Liam Livingstone (Rs 11.50 crore): The England all-rounder triggered a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), PBKS, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT). He was earlier in the Rajasthan Royals.

2. Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore): The Sri Lankan leg-spinner right-handed lower-order batter was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hasaranga had a base price of Rs 1 crore at the start of the auction.

3. Nicholas Pooran ( Rs 10.75 crore): The West Indies batsman was bought by SRH for Rs 10.75 crore from his base price of Rs 1 crore.

4. Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 crore): The New Zealand right-arm fast bowler was acquired by Gujarat Titans. He was earlier a part of the KKR squad.

5. Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore): The South African bowler, who earlier played for Delhi Capitals, went to Punjab Kings this season.

6. Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 crore): The West Indies player, who earlier played for SRH, was bought by Lucknow Giants this season.

7. Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 8.5 crore): The West Indies left-handed batter was acquired by Rajasthan Royals this season.

8. Tim David (Rs 8.25 crore): He was bought by Mumbai Indians. The Singaporean- Australian player emerged as one of the biggest surprises this season.

9. Jofra Archer (Rs 8 crore): With a base price of Rs 2 crore, the England bowler was acquired by Mumbai Indians this IPL season.

10. Trent Boult (Rs 8 crore): The New Zealand pacer was bought by Rajasthan Royals. He was earlier in Mumbai Indians.

