IPL Auction 2022: From Ishan Kishan to Archer, full list of players bought by MI and final squad

Mumbai Indians will be vying for a record sixth IPL title this year. Along with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav were retained by the Maharashtra-based franchise, but big names like Hardik Pandya were released. Pandya was later snapped up by the new Gujarat Titans outfit, being unveiled as their skipper.
Ishan Kishan was MI's biggest buy at the Mega Auction, going for a mammoth Rs 15.25 crore, while they also secured the likes of Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat.
Let's take a look at the players purchased by MI at the auction:
Ishan Kishan – Rs 15.25 Crore
Dewald Brevis – Rs 3 Crore
Basil Thampi – Rs 30 Lakh
Murugan Ashwin – Rs 1.60 Crore
Jaydev Unadkat – Rs 1.3 Crore
Mayank Markande – Rs 65 Lakh
N Tilak Verma – Rs 1.7 Crore
Sanjay Yadav – Rs 50 Lakh
Jofra Archer – Rs 8 Crore
Daniel Sams – Rs 2.6 Crore
Tymal Mills – Rs 1.5 Crore
Tim David – Rs 8.25 crore
Riley Meredith – Rs 1 Crore
Mohammed Arshad Khan – Rs 20 Lakh
Anmolpreet Singh – Rs 20 Lakh
Ramandeep Singh – Rs 20 Lakh
Rahul Buddhi – Rs 20 Lakh
Hrithik Shokeen – Rs 20 Lakh
Arjun Tendulkar – Rs 30 Lakh
Aryan Juyal – Rs 20 Lakh
Fabian Allen – Rs 75 Lakh
MI's full squad:
Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Follow the latest updates and breaking news from the Day 2 of IPL Auction 2022 on our blog here.
IPL Auction 2022 Date: Live Streaming, Live Telecast of IPL Auction 2022 Timing in India, when and where to watch live coverage online.
Here’s a statistical summary of the amount spent by franchises, amount remaining in purse and the players purchased