IPL Auction 2022: From Ishan Kishan to Archer, full list of players bought by MI and final squad

Mumbai Indians will be vying for a record sixth IPL title this year. Along with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav were retained by the Maharashtra-based franchise, but big names like Hardik Pandya were released. Pandya was later snapped up by the new Gujarat Titans outfit, being unveiled as their skipper.

Ishan Kishan was MI's biggest buy at the Mega Auction, going for a mammoth Rs 15.25 crore, while they also secured the likes of Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat.

Let's take a look at the players purchased by MI at the auction:

Ishan Kishan – Rs 15.25 Crore

Dewald Brevis – Rs 3 Crore

Basil Thampi – Rs 30 Lakh

Murugan Ashwin – Rs 1.60 Crore

Jaydev Unadkat – Rs 1.3 Crore

Mayank Markande – Rs 65 Lakh

N Tilak Verma – Rs 1.7 Crore

Sanjay Yadav – Rs 50 Lakh

Jofra Archer – Rs 8 Crore

Daniel Sams – Rs 2.6 Crore

Tymal Mills – Rs 1.5 Crore

Tim David – Rs 8.25 crore

Riley Meredith – Rs 1 Crore

Mohammed Arshad Khan – Rs 20 Lakh

Anmolpreet Singh – Rs 20 Lakh

Ramandeep Singh – Rs 20 Lakh

Rahul Buddhi – Rs 20 Lakh

Hrithik Shokeen – Rs 20 Lakh

Arjun Tendulkar – Rs 30 Lakh

Aryan Juyal – Rs 20 Lakh

Fabian Allen – Rs 75 Lakh

MI's full squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills

