IPL Auction 2022: From Du Plessis to Hazlewood, full list of players bought by RCB and final squad

One of the existing eight teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), have produced some world-class teams in the past but an IPL trophy still eludes them.
Virat Kohli relinquished his captaincy duties at the end of IPL 2021 but was retained by his franchise along with Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj.
Bengaluru will have their task cut out with the upcoming season set to be a 10-team affair, with the inclusion of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.
Let's take a look at the players RCB signed at the auction:
Faf du Plessis – Rs 7 Crore
Harshal Patel – Rs 10.75 Crore
Wanindu Hasaranga – Rs 10.75 Crore
Dinesh Karthik -Rs 5.50 Crore
Josh Hazlewood – Rs 7.75 Crore
Shahbaz Ahmed Rs 2.4 Crore
Anuj Rawat – Rs 3.4 Crore
Akashdeep – Rs 20 Lakh
Mahipal Lomror – Rs 95 Lakh
Finn Allen – Rs 80 Lakh
Sherfane Rutherford – Rs 1 Crore
Jason Behrendorff – Rs 5 Lakh
Suyash Peabhudessai – Rs 30 Lakh
Chama Milind – Rs 25 Lakh
Aneeshwar Gautam – Rs 20 Lakh
Karn Sharma – Rs 50 Lakh
Siddharth Kaul – Rs 75 Lakh
Luvnith Sisodia – Rs 20 Lakh
David Willey – Rs 2 Crore
RCB's full squad:
Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahamad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
IPL Auction 2022: INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price for the IPL auction 2022 and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.
Here’s a statistical summary of the amount spent by franchises, amount remaining in purse and the players purchased
With 2022 Indian Premier League auction round the corner, we take a look at the top 10 most expensive foreign buys in the past.