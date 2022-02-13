Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL Auction 2022: From Du Plessis to Hazlewood, full list of players bought by RCB and final squad

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 13th, 2022
  • 22:30:48 IST

One of the existing eight teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), have produced some world-class teams in the past but an IPL trophy still eludes them.

Virat Kohli relinquished his captaincy duties at the end of IPL 2021 but was retained by his franchise along with Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj.

Bengaluru will have their task cut out with the upcoming season set to be a 10-team affair, with the inclusion of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Let's take a look at the players RCB signed at the auction:

Faf du Plessis – Rs 7 Crore

Harshal Patel – Rs 10.75 Crore

Wanindu Hasaranga – Rs 10.75 Crore

Dinesh Karthik -Rs 5.50 Crore

Josh Hazlewood – Rs 7.75 Crore

Shahbaz Ahmed Rs 2.4 Crore

Anuj Rawat – Rs 3.4 Crore

Akashdeep – Rs 20 Lakh

Mahipal Lomror – Rs 95 Lakh

Finn Allen – Rs 80 Lakh

Sherfane Rutherford – Rs 1 Crore

Jason Behrendorff – Rs 5 Lakh

Suyash Peabhudessai – Rs 30 Lakh

Chama Milind – Rs 25 Lakh

Aneeshwar Gautam – Rs 20 Lakh

Karn Sharma – Rs 50 Lakh

Siddharth Kaul – Rs 75 Lakh

Luvnith Sisodia – Rs 20 Lakh

David Willey – Rs 2 Crore

RCB's full squad:

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahamad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen

Updated Date: February 13, 2022 22:30:48 IST

