IPL Auction 2022: 'Far too many get carried away', Sunil Gavaskar wants change in auction rule

Just before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has asked for a radical change. He feels that the income of uncapped players at the mega auction event must be capped at Rs 1 crore.

The big bucks that the young players get in IPL auctions can have an adverse impact on their career in the long run, Gavaskar felt.

This year the IPL mega auction is scheduled to take place on 12 and 13 February in Bengaluru. In the two-day long event, 590 players are set to go under the hammer. With the addition of two new franchises, 10 teams will take part in the auction. The new franchises that have been introduced are named Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

This year 370 players from India alone have made it to the final list of the mega auction. The list of 370 players also includes players of the Under-19 team which recently lifted the World Cup.

Gavaskar urged IPL franchises to decide with caution when it comes to the U-19 players. He said that doing well at the U-19 level doesn’t guarantee success which has been seen over the years.

“The mega auction will happen over the weekend and some of our U-19 boys could become crorepatis in a few blinks of the eye. Doing well at the under-19 level doesn’t guarantee success at the IPL or even international level as has been seen over the years,” he wrote in his column for Mid-day.

Gavaskar added that IPL should put a Rs 1 crore limit on uncapped players.

"Far too many get carried away and lose focus and are out of the game or seek the mirage of greener-looking pastures. The fair thing would be to put a limit of say R1 crore for uncapped players so that they know that to go further and earn more they have a lot of hard work ahead," he wrote.

“Easy money has spoilt many a promising talent and that’s something the administrators can prevent by ensuring that an uncapped player remains eager to keep performing year after year and not fall by the wayside as so many have done in the past.”

