IPL Auction 2022: Avesh Khan becomes most expensive uncapped player in history

It was a historic day for Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan as Lucknow Super Giants shelled out Rs 10 crore for his services on Day 1 of the 2022 IPL mega auction, making him the most expensive uncapped player of all time in the cash-rich T20 league.

Avesh entered the auction with a base price of Rs 20 lakh and will earn more than 25 times of that. The record was earlier held by Krishnappa Gowtham, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.25 crore in the 2021 auction.

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings began the bidding war for Avesh before Mumbai Indians joined the party. Later, Lucknow fought off interests from Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to acquire the uncapped pacer.

Avesh, 25, has been around for a while in the IPL, making his debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017, but his breakthrough season came last year when he took 24 wickets in 16 matches for Delhi Capitals at an average of 18.75 with an impressive economy rate of 7.37. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL last season.

With the ability to move the ball both ways and bowl bouncers, the Indore fast bowler packs a lot of punch. The most impressive facet of his bowling last season was the ability to consistently clock 145 kph.

The searing pace and variations helped Avesh earn a national call-up for the T20 series against New Zealand at home last year. He is also part of the national squad that will take on the West Indies in the upcoming T20I series at Kolkata. Avesh is still to make his international debut.

Avesh was part of the Delhi Capitals squad last season and was released as the management decided to retain Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, and Axar Patel.

