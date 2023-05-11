Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) all-rounder Shardul Thakur hasn’t really been consistent with bat and ball so far in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the eight matches the 31-year-old Thakur has played, he has managed to get only 109 runs and four wickets; while he did produce a 68 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at home along with a 2/23 away from home against Sunrisers Hyderabad, both coming in a winning cause, he has failed to fire on most other occasions.

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who also has played for the franchise, has advised Thakur to focus more on bowling as he holds experience in the department and has done well for the Indian team in the role across formats.

“I wouldn’t say that he should be used more as a batter. If a lot of wickets fall early, you can then come in and score some crucial runs if you bat well. But his job should be to bowl at least two or three overs in the powerplay. He can then come back into the attack for the kill. He is an experienced bowler who has played Tests and ODIs as well. I’d like to see him focus on his bowling and get some wickets,” Pathan told ESPNCricinfo.

However, KKR’s skipper Nitesh Rana has so far kept from making Thakur bowl his full quota of four overs.

Pathan opined that the skipper was not to be blamed but Thakur’s expensive bowling.

“KKR have used Shardul Thakur on some occasions, but he has proved to be very expensive,” Pathan said. “No captain would want a bowler to complete four overs in such a situation. This could be the only reason why he hasn’t bowled his full quota of overs in most games,” he concluded

The KKR, although at sixth place on the points table at the moment, have their prospect of making the playoffs alive. And if their thrilling wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are anything to go by, they look determined to put up a fight till the fag end.

