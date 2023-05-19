Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has learnt the art of converting fifties into hundreds from Virat Kohli, former India batter Virender Sehwag opined.

Jaiswal has been impressive this season with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, having amassed 575 runs from 13 matches, including a century and four fifties.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is a future star. He’s learnt the art of converting 50s into 100s from Virat Kohli. Several batters throw their wickets after scoring 13-ball 50 but Yashasvi looks to build on. He’s got that temperament to play big knocks,” Sehwag said on Star Sports.

The 21-year-old even registered the fastest fifty in the IPL, when he slammed his half-century in 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

With his stellar performances with the bat, Jaiswal has only raised raised his stakes of getting that senior India call-up. He has been considered as one of the brightest prospects in international cricket.

Virat Kohli, too, has had a good run in the IPL with RCB this season, having scored 538 runs from 13 matches, with one century and six fifties. His century came in RCB’s previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday.

Sanjay Manjrekar termed Kohli’s century as ‘unforgettable’. “Virat Kohli had slammed 5 centuries in IPL before this knock, but this innings will be unforgettable. He made a tough pitch look ridiculously easy and you need a player of a different caliber to play a knock like that,” said the 57-year-old.

Sam Curran was the expensive buy of IPL 2023 when he was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore, but former India batter Mohammad Kaif downplayed the criticism over his price tag. Curran has managed just 227 runs and nine wickets.

“Judging a player’s performance on his price tag isn’t correct. Sam Curran emerged as the costliest buy because of his performances in international cricket. But the problem with Punjab is that they are keeping a tested and proven bowler like Kagiso Rabada was made to sit in the dugout for the most part of the tournament,” said Kaif.

RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal (21 wickets) is in the reckoning for the Purple Cap, and Harbhajan Singh referred to the 32-year-old as a master of slow bowling.

“Chahal’s speciality is that he bowls like an original spinner. He has a different art. He is the master of variation. He’s different from the rest of the spinners because he makes good use of the crease and is also a master of slow bowling. It becomes more difficult to play him in the last five overs because he bowls very wide. Chahal is a brave bowler, a champion bowler,” said Harbhajan.

