  • IPL 2023: Yash Dhull makes debut more than a year after getting picked by Delhi Capitals

Dhull, who led India to title triumph in the 2022 U-19 World Cup in the West Indies, was included in place of Khaleel Ahmed for Delhi Capitals' home game against Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals Yash Dhull bats against Mumbai Indians in his first-ever appearance in the Indian Premier League. Sportzpics

Yash Dhull made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on Tuesday during Delhi Capitals’ home fixture against Mumbai Indians.

Dhull, who led the Indian team to title victory in the 2022 U-19 World Cup in the West Indies, replaced Khaleel Ahmed in the Delhi lineup. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman came in place of South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw in the other change made by the home team.

Dhull had been picked up by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 mega auction for a sum of Rs 50 lakh, though he would end up not getting a single game throughout the season as the Capitals finished fifth, narrowly missing out on a Playoffs spot.

The right-handed batter, who got his domestic career off to a flying start by scoring a century in both innings for Delhi on Ranji Trophy and was later named captain of the side, came in to bat after Manish Pandey was dismissed.

The 20-year-old, however, did not last long at the crease as he was caught at deep square leg off Riley Meredith’s bowling, with Nehal Wadhera pulling off a fine catch in the deep.

Delhi would continue to lose wickets in a cluster, with Rovman Powell getting trapped by Piyush Chawla soon after for 4. Chawla would later clean Lalit Yadav up to grab his third wicket, with Delhi losing half their side for just 98 runs.

Updated Date: April 11, 2023 21:39:39 IST

