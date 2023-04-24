Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh seemed to take a dig at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul, while he praised Chennai Super Kings’ Ajinkya Rahane, following the 34-year-old’s match-winning unbeaten 71 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match on Sunday.

Rahane has been in fine form in the Indian Premier League so far this season, having scored 209 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 199.05.

KL Rahul, however, has often been criticised for his strike-rate. While he has registered 262 runs from seven matches, his strike rate reads an unimpressive 113.91.

“Rahane he has shown that with intent you can do wonders. If only KL Rahul understood this,” Dodda Ganesh tweeted, on Sunday.

.In LSG’s last match against Gujarat Titans, Rahul scored 68 runs off 61 balls at a strike rate of 111.47, and to make matters worse, LSG, looking to chase a target of 136, lost four wickets in the final over with 12 runs needed to win.

Rahul was dismissed in the second ball of the 20th over, while Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda followed suit. LSG were eventually restricted to 128/7.

While CSK are currently top of the table with 10 points following their win over KKR on Sunday, LSG are slotted third with eight points from seven matches.

