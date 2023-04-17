Delhi Capitals head coach and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is likely to quit as head coach of the IPL franchise after the 2023 edition. At least that’s what the IPL grapevine suggests lately.

It is understood that Ponting discussed this possibility with a very close section of individuals and while he has taken no official decision in this regard, the former batting great is said to be ‘making up his mind’.

If Capitals want to retain the Aussie’s services, the time to convince him about the same is — now.

Under Ponting, Delhi finished eighth in 2018, reached the playoffs in the 2019 edition, were the runners-up in 2020, again made playoffs in 2021, and settled for the fifth spot last year. The ongoing season has got off to a disastrous start for the David Warner-led unit as they have five games on the trot. While Warner has been scoring the runs at top of the order, his strike-rate (116.92) and lack of support from the other end have painted a disappointing picture so far.

The Pant void

Before the season got underway, Delhi appointed Warner as the captain in absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant and named Axar Patel as his deputy. The team continues to falter in both bowling and batting and the middle-order wears a very fragile look in the absence of Pant. The wicketkeeper-batter’s shoes have been tough to fill for the Capitals as they first tried part-time Sarfaraz Khan behind the stumps before signing young Bengal wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel.

While Sarfaraz was very shabby with the gloves, Porel has been very sharp but his returns with the bat (33 runs in 4 innings) have not been very encouraging. Only Axar (129 runs, strike-rate 165.38) has shown the stomach for a fight and continues to score crucial runs lower down the order, at a very healthy strike rate. The bowling department, led by Anrich Nortje, continues to blow hot and cold but it’s the batting that has derailed DC’s campaign.

It is reliably learned that Pant’s absence too has played a role in Ponting’s likely decision. The former Aussie skipper admired the left-hander and became a bigger fan of his abilities after the thunder Down Under.

“Yes, Ponting is very close to Pant and is a big fan of his abilities. He became a bigger fan after Pant starred with the bat in the Test series against Australia,” an insider tracking developments said.

Ganguly as head coach?

Ganguly is currently the Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals but the entire coaching staff continues to remain under Ponting. With Ponting likely to exit the scene, will Ganguly take over as the head coach? Parth Jindal, the co-owner of Delhi Capitals who owns a 50% stake, is likely to back the former India captain for the post.

“If Parth Jindal has his way then Ganguly is most likely to lead the new-look coaching staff before the 2024 season,” added the source.

