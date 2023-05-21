Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are scheduled to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but rain threat looms large at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What if RCB vs GT in Bengaluru is washed out?

Mumbai Indians (MI) are currently playing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final league game at the Wankhede Stadium. MI are sixth in the standings with 14 points and a net run rate (NRR) of -0.128. RCB, meanwhile, occupy the fourth place, also on 14 points but with a better NRR of +0.180.

For RCB to qualify, they will have to hope MI lose against SRH, and RCB win against GT on Sunday. However, should rain play spoilsport and wash out the RCB vs GT, there are two ways things can go.

If MI lose and RCB vs GT gets washed out: Bangalore would advance to the playoffs in such a scenario. Mumbai would remain on 14 points and RCB would get to 15 points.

If MI win and RCB vs GT gets washed out: Should MI beat SRH and RCB-GT game is washed out, then Mumbai progress to the playoffs with 16 points as opposed to RCB’s 15 points.

Should the Chinnaswamy Stadium witness a game and both MI and RCB win, five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians would have to win to big over Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to qualify.

According to accuweather, thunderstorms are forecast for the evening, so there might be interruptions during the game.

RCB have recently registered two morale-boosting wins over RR and SRH to take their points tally to 14.

