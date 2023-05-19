Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has slammed England pacer Jofra Archer for leaving the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that Archer should have informed the franchise of he did not feel fit enough to play.

Archer was acquired by MI for Rs 8 crore at the IPL 2022 Player Auction, but he missed that season due to an elbow injury.

Archer has played just five matches this season after coming back from the injury, and picked up two wickets. He was even seen as MI’s answer for the injured Jasprit Bumrah and was expected to lead the team’s pace attack.

However, Archer was ruled out of the IPL on 9 May after recurrence of the elbow injury, and was replaced by Chris Jordan.

“What has been Mumbai Indians experience of Jofra Archer? They took a punt on him knowing that he was injured and would be available only from this season. They paid big money for him and what has he given in return? He didn’t seem 100 per cent fit and he should have informed the franchise about it,” Gavaskar mentioned in his column for Mid Day.

While Archer struggled for regular wickets, he went for expensive runs against RCB (33) and PBKS (Conceding 42 and 56 runs in separate fixtures).

Gavaskar feels Archer should have stayed till the end to show commitment towards the franchise.

“They only realised when he turned up and found that he was barely able to bowl at his usual pace. In between the tournament, he went abroad for treatment which is what his country’s cricket board apparently said. So he was never fully fit, but still came over. If he was committed to the franchise, who probably pay him more than the ECB does, he should have stayed right till the end even if he wasn’t going to play and show his commitment towards the franchise. Instead, he has opted to fly off back to the UK,” added the 73-year-old.

During the IPL, Archer had refuted a report claiming that he had flown to England to consult a doctor. Following the recurrence of the injury, Archer has been ruled out of England’s home summer and will also miss the Ashes.

Gavaskar says MI won’t “be fooled” and pay Archer the full amount.

“A day later, a story appears that he is going to get a multi-million-pound deal with Mumbai Indians to play for their team in the various leagues in the world. This has got to be the greatest diversionary trick attempted. Mumbai Indians are not fools to sign a lame horse for any future race. Make no mistake, Mumbai Indians won’t be amused at the turn of events. Now that they have come back well in the tournament without his presence, he will be lucky if he gets his full fee for the IPL, and if he does, then he would do well to give half to his favourite charity,” added Gavaskar.

Gavaskar commented that there was no point in paying “a single rupee” to anyone who is not available for the full tournament.

“There’s simply no point paying even one rupee for a player, however big a name he may be if he is not going to be available for the entire tournament. It’s got to be the player’s choice to pick playing for an IPL franchise or his country. Full marks to him if he chooses country over IPL, but if he chooses IPL then he has to fulfil his commitments totally and not make some excuse and leave early, especially towards the time when qualifying for the Playoffs becomes crucial,” continued the former Mumbai cricketer.

