Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan admitted that it was a difficult track to bat on at the Eden Gardens on Monday, after his team lost a crucial IPL match to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets.

Dhawan top-scored with 57 to guide PBKS to 179/7, but Nitish Rana (51), Andre Russell (42) and Rinku Singh (21*) all contributed to give KKR an incredible win, in a last-ball thriller.

“Feels bad, of course not feeling great, we lost the match. Not an easy track to bat on, felt that we had a good total. In the end, they played well,” said Dhawan after the match.

Arshdeep had conceded 66 runs he against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous match, but although he went wicketless against KKR, he fared much better, going for 39 runs from four matches.

“It was a great effort from Arshdeep, the way he has bounced back from the last game. All credit to him that he took the game to the last ball. I feel we don’t have a good off-spinner, that is where we are leaking a bit of runs when left-handers come in. This wicket was offering turn as well, that is where we took the hit,” Dhawan added.

Andre Russell’s 23-ball 42 played a pivotal role in KKR’s win, and so was Rinku Singh’s knock of equal importance.

Russell, who was the Player of the Match, said while he wanted to finish off the game, he credited Rinku for providing the finishing touches to the chase.

“Needing 30 off the final two, it was very gettable. I flicked one into the stands without really swinging at it. And that six over point put the icing on the cake. I wanted to finish the game off, but we have a finisher this year in Rinku,” the West Indian said.

“He (Rinku) had told me what if the ball beats you, should we go for the run? I said for sure, I have faith in him to finish it last ball. I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he’s been doing. I have company at the back end, he soaks the pressure off and he’s been here for years now, a really hard-working guy,” added Russell.

Nitish Rana, the KKR skipper, said his advice to Rinku Singh was to believe in himself.

“I just keep telling him, believe in yourself because what you have achieved is something not many people ever will. When he was batting, the whole crowd was chanting ‘Rinku, Rinku’. That is what he has earned this year,” said Rana.

