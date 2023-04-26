Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma termed his team’s 55-run defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023 as a ‘little disappointing’, lamenting that his team went for ‘few too many runs’ in the last few overs of the GT innings.

GT were only 100/3 in 12.1 overs, but MI went onto concede more than 100 runs in the next 7.5 overs, with the Titans finishing their innings at 207/6.

In fact, 77 runs came off the last five overs, with Abhinav Manohar and David Miller running riot for GT with boundaries and maximums all over the park.

In reply, there was not much determination from most of MI’s batters as they were restricted to 152/9 from 20 overs.

“It’s a little disappointing. We pretty much had control of the game till the last few overs when we went for too many runs. It’s just about execution. We need to execute what’s right, who are the batsmen, those kind of things. But in the end we didn’t do that and gave too many runs. You’ve got to look at every team has very different strengths. We have a strong batting lineup to achieve the target. Today our batting couldn’t get going,” said Rohit at the post-match presentation ceremony.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya said that captaincy was something he backed his instincts on.

“That has been my motto, always taken calls on situations. T20 is very funny, a couple of sixes can change your mind. Captaincy is something I back my instincts on. Me and Ashu Pa have a similar mindset, we back our calls and we have similar calls.

“ Today, the idea of bowling Rashid and Noor was simple. They like pace with Green and Tim David who are big hitters, and that’s why we wanted to offer them spin and offer them spinners that are difficult to read,” said Hardik.

Abhinav Manohar, declared Player of the Match for his 21-ball 42, said he was ‘lucky’ to be part of GT.

“Lucky to be in this franchise. We get to bat for as long as we want in the net sessions here. I practice a lot and have a lot of self belief because of it. That’s paying off. I’ve been gifted to time the bowl well and have been doing it since a young age, to do it at this level feels like a dream,” the 28-year-old said.

The win took GT to second place with 10 points but MI remained static in seventh place with six points.

