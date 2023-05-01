Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma scored 3 runs against Rajasthan Royals but his dismissal should not have stood.
Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday after beating Rajasthan Royals in a thriller. MI’s 6-wicket win came in a high scoring contest which was the 1000th IPL match and the two teams made it memorable.
Rohit Sharma, MI skipper, who turned 36, didn’t have a great outing with the bat. Leading the franchise for the 150th time, he was dismissed for just 3 runs by Sandeep Sharma on the last ball of the second over.
Rohit Sharma was not out.
Rohit created room for himself against the spinner but missed the ball completely as it moved away from him. The LED bails lit up and Rohit was given out bowled. However, slow-motion replays suggest it was RR wicketkeeper Sanju Samson’s gloves that dislodged the bails.
Despite the unfair and controversial decision, Mumbai Indians recovered from the early blip with knocks from Suyakumar Yadav (55 from 29 balls), Tim David (45* from 14 balls) and Cameron Green (44 from 26 balls) getting them over the finishing line while chasing a mammoth 213 runs.
Mumbai Indians’ fourth win of the IPL season, after two consecutive defeats, sees them occupy seventh spot on the IPL points table.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has rediscovered his touch with the bat in recent games, scoring his first half-century in the IPL in nearly two years in Delhi, though he's yet to bat through an innings.
GT were only 100/3 in 12.1 overs, but MI went onto concede more than 100 runs in the next 7.5 overs, with the Titans finishing their innings at 207/6.
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a 62-ball 124, the highest individual score of IPL 2023 so far, to power RR to a formidable score though it would ultimately go in vain with MI winning by six wickets.