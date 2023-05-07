Mohammed Siraj got into a heated argument with Delhi Capitals batters Phil Salt and David Warner at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Royal Challengers Bangalore seamer Mohammed Siraj lost his cool with Delhi Capitals batter Phil Salt during their Indian Premier League meeting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
The incident happened in the 5th over during DC’s chase at Feroz Shah Kotla. Salt whacked Siraj for three consecutive boundaries – a six, another six and a four.
Attempting to bounce back, Siraj bowled a short-pitched delivery, Salt threw his bat at it, only for the umpire to call it a wide.
— IPLT20 Fan (@FanIplt20) May 6, 2023
The RCB bowler wasn’t pleased with the decision as he approached Salt and gave the Englishman a mouthful. DC captain David Warner tried to intervene and act as a peacemaker, but Siraj didn’t hold back on the senior Aussie batter either. The pacer then gestured at Salt asking him to keep quiet.
Faf du Plessis, the RCB captain, walked towards Siraj after the umpire tried to quieten the players.
In the contest, half centuries from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror took RCB to 181 runs in the 20 overs. While chasing, Phil Salt emerged as the highest scorer with 87 runs from 45 balls. There were contributions from David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Rilee Rossouw as well.
The win, DC’s fourth of the season and second in a row, took them to the ninth spot in the IPL points table.
