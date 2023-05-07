Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Watch: Pissed off Mohammed Siraj gets into an argument with Phil Salt, David Warner

Mohammed Siraj got into a heated argument with Delhi Capitals batters Phil Salt and David Warner at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Watch: Pissed off Mohammed Siraj gets into an argument with Phil Salt, David Warner

Mohammed Siraj warred with Phil Salt and David Warner during DC vs RCB in IPL 2023. Sportzpics

Royal Challengers Bangalore seamer Mohammed Siraj lost his cool with Delhi Capitals batter Phil Salt during their Indian Premier League meeting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The incident happened in the 5th over during DC’s chase at Feroz Shah Kotla. Salt whacked Siraj for three consecutive boundaries – a six, another six and a four.

Related Articles

IPL 2023: Phil Salt's 87 guides Delhi Capitals to seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2023: DC skipper David Warner reveals strategy against RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj

Attempting to bounce back, Siraj bowled a short-pitched delivery, Salt threw his bat at it, only for the umpire to call it a wide.

The RCB bowler wasn’t pleased with the decision as he approached Salt and gave the Englishman a mouthful. DC captain David Warner tried to intervene and act as a peacemaker, but Siraj didn’t hold back on the senior Aussie batter either. The pacer then gestured at Salt asking him to keep quiet.

Faf du Plessis, the RCB captain, walked towards Siraj after the umpire tried to quieten the players.

In the contest, half centuries from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror took RCB to 181 runs in the 20 overs. While chasing, Phil Salt emerged as the highest scorer with 87 runs from 45 balls. There were contributions from David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Rilee Rossouw as well.

The win, DC’s fourth of the season and second in a row, took them to the ninth spot in the IPL points table.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 07, 2023 11:53:20 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw dropped from DC side to face SRH after woeful run with the bat
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw dropped from DC side to face SRH after woeful run with the bat

Prithvi Shaw does not feature in Delhi Capitals' playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad following a woeful run of form with the bat.

IPL 2023: 'Our bowlers were amazing,' says DC's David Warner after victory against Gujarat Titans
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: 'Our bowlers were amazing,' says DC's David Warner after victory against Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals managed to defend the target of 131 against Gujrat Titans with economical spells from their bowlers in the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

IPL 2023: David Warner fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: David Warner fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

David Warner has been fined after Delhi Capitals maintained a slow over rate during their 7 run win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.