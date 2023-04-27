Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: Washington Sundar ruled out of remainder of season with hamstring injury

Washington Sundar is out of IPL 2023 with a hamstring injury. He had picked up an injury mid-way into the season last year as well.

Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL with an injury. Sportzpics

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a hamstring injury. The development comes as a big blow to an already struggling SRH side.

The franchise announced Washington Sundar’s injury and his unavailability for the season.

“Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi,” the franchise tweeted.

Sundar, 23, picked up three wickets in seven matches at an average of 48.66 and an economy of 8.26. With the bat, he scored just 60 runs with a highest score of 24 not out at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 100.

The Tamil Nadu player’s previous IPL season was also affected by injury. He had suffered a split webbing in his bowling hand.

Sundar’s injury comes at a horrible time for the the Sunrisers. They’re currently ninth, out of 10 teams, with two wins and five losses in the seven they’ve played.

Updated Date: April 27, 2023 12:47:56 IST

