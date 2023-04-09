New Delhi: Virender Sehwag and Rohan Gavaskar have criticised Delhi Capitals captain David Warner’s performance against the Rajasthan Royals after DC lost the match by 57 runs.

Warner scored 65 runs, but he did it at a strike rate of 118.18. Lalit Yadav’s 24-ball 38 was the Capitals’ next-best score. But both Sehwag and Gavaskar had their sights set on Warner’s performance.

“I feel it is time that we tell him in English now so that Warner listens to it and feels hurt. David, if you are listening, please play well. Score 50 in 25 balls. Learn from Jaiswal, he hit his fifty in 25 balls. If you cannot do that, do not come and play in the IPL,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“It would have been better for the team if David Warner got out for 30 runs, rather than making 55-60. Players like Rovman Powell and Ishan Porel could have come out much earlier and maybe could have done anything. No balls were left for those players, and they are big hitters in team,” he added.

Rohan Gavaskar said Warner has to take the responsibility for DC’s loss and needs to score runs at a faster rate.

“If you are dismissed for 8 off 8, one can say okay he couldn’t find that rhythm. But you are the captain here, you have that experience. They showed that he was the fastest to 6000 IPL runs so you can never imagine him playing these knocks. David Warner would have been retired hurt by Delhi Capitals if he was not their captain. If this was a young Indian player, his tournament would have been over. It would have been his last match. Warner has to take responsibility for this loss,” he said.

