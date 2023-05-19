Virat Kohli’s first IPL century since 2019 on 18 May against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wasn’t only a delight for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but also the young Indian cricketers in the Hyderabad team.

RCB needed to chase 187 runs to win and keep their hope of making the playoffs alive. The seemingly huge target was scaled rather smoothly with a 172-run partnership between Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis.

Kohli knocked off 100 in 63 balls with four sixes and 12 fours.

On their feet, the entire RCB dug out burst into celebration after a cracking performance by Kohli. And they were not alone in this. SRH youngsters like Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, and Sanvir Singh also made the most of the opportunity and had their jerseys and caps signed by Kohli.

The IPL’s official Twitter handle shared the warm moment and it is getting all the attention.

With his first IPL century in four years, Kohli equalled former RCB batter Chris Gayle’s record for most hundreds in IPL.

Kohli, speaking at the post-match ceremony, touched upon criticism of his strike rate and how he didn’t let it get under his skin.

“I never look at past numbers. I put myself under so much stress already. I don’t give myself enough credit sometimes despite playing impact knocks. (So) I don’t care what anyone says on the outside. Because that is their opinion,” said Kohli.

“When you are in that situation yourself, you know how to win games of cricket. I have done that for a long period of time, it is not like when I play I don’t win games for my team. I take pride in playing according to the situation,” he added.

Having kept their play-off chances afloat thus far, RCB will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.