Following a six wicket loss against Gujarat Titans in the last game of IPL league stage, Royal Challengers Bangalore were ousted from the IPL on Sunday.

The result paved way for Mumbai Indians’ entry into the playoffs as the fourth team. Virat Kohli scored his seventh IPL century as RCB made 197 for five in a must-win final league stage game for the hosts.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Kohli returned to Mumbai after the defeat with alongside Anushka Sharma.

Former India captain Virat Kohli, expressed the team’s exit from IPL and thanked the fans for their unconditional love on Twitter.

“A season which had its moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way.”

A season which had it’s moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/82O4WHJbbn — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2023

Coming to the match, GT dashed RCB’s hopes by reaching the target in 19.1 overs. For GT, the in-form Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on a 52-ball 104, while Vijay Shankar made 53 in 35 balls in the rain-delayed match.

Batting first, RCB were off to a brisk start with both Faf du Plessis (28 off 19 balls) and Virat Kohli (101 not out off 61) finding the boundaries at will. This was Kohli’s second straight hundred. He finished the season with 639 runs from 14 matches where he scored two centuries, six fifties at an average of 53.25 and strike rate of 139.82.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.