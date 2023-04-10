Virat Kohli continued his love affair with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, bringing up his second consecutive half-century at home in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Kohli, who had struck an unbeaten 83 in a winning cause against Mumbai Indians the previous weekend, brought up the milestone in 35 balls during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s home meeting with the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

The Indian batting superstar struck three fours and as many sixes, including a four and a six off consecutive balls from express pacer Mark Wood in the final over of the powerplay en route to his 46th IPL half-century.

Kohli would’ve fancied bringing up his first IPL hundred in four years and his sixth overall given the way he was middling the ball more often than not and powering along. Amit Mishra though, threw a spanner in the works for the ex-RCB captain, who was caught by Marcus Stoinis at deep midwicket for a 44-ball 61.

LSG had earlier opted to bat after winning the toss, with both teams making multiple changes; while Wood made his way back into the LSG XI in place of Romario Shepherd after missing out on the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB decided to include Wayne Parnell and Mahipal Lomror in the XI, the latter slotted to bat at No. 3.

Bangalore are aiming to bounce back from the 81-run thrashing at the hands of KKR at the Eden Gardens and collect their second win of the season. Lucknow, on the other hand, are looking for a third win of the season that would take them to the top of the points table past Rajasthan Royals.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.