Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023: Twitter hails 'Klaas-ic display' after Heinrich Klaasen smashes maiden ton during SRH-RCB clash

Cricket

IPL 2023: Twitter hails 'Klaas-ic display' after Heinrich Klaasen smashes maiden ton during SRH-RCB clash

Klaasen brought up the three-figure mark in 49 deliveries, bringing up the second century of IPL 2023 by an SRH batter and propelling his side to a competitive 186/5 against RCB in Hyderabad on Thursday.

IPL 2023: Twitter hails 'Klaas-ic display' after Heinrich Klaasen smashes maiden ton during SRH-RCB clash

Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after bringing up his maiden IPL century in just 49 deliveries during Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2023 fixture with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad. Sportzpics

Heinrich Klaasen had a memorable day in office on Thursday, smashing his maiden century in the Indian Premier League to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a competitive total against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Hyderabad.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The in-form Klaasen, one of the few bright spots in what has otherwise been an underwhelming campaign for SRH so far, brought up the three-figure mark with a mighty six down the ground in the penultimate over of the Hyderabad innings, taking 49 deliveries to reach the milestone.

Related Articles

SRH’s

SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen fined 10 per cent match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

SRH’s

IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy's final over heroics guide KKR to thrilling win over SRH

The South African wicketkeeper-batter, who had struck 64 against Gujarat Titans in his previous outing, struck eight fours and six maximums during his stay at the crease.

Klaasen joined skipper Aiden Markram at the crease at a time when SRH had lost openers Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi in Michael Bracewell’s first over of the day, and did not waste much time in getting settled and took the attack to the Royal Challengers right away, bringing the Sunrisers back on their feet with a 76-run third-wicket stand.

Here are some of the reactions to Klaasen’s batting masterclass on microblogging website Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Klaasen, though, would depart right after bringing up the three-figure mark, getting bowled by a slower delivery from Harshal Patel. SRH then finished on 186/5, with Mohammed Siraj bowling a tidy final over in which he gave away just four runs and got rid of Glenn Phillips off the final ball of the innings.

RCB, who are hoping to boost their chances of making the playoffs with a win today, earlier won the toss and opted to field, announcing an unchanged XI. SRH, on the other hand, brought Harry Brook back into the lineup along with Kartik Tyagi and Nitish Reddy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 18, 2023 21:30:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Watch: SRH skipper Aiden Markram pulls off stunning catch to dismiss KKR counterpart Nitish Rana
First Cricket News

Watch: SRH skipper Aiden Markram pulls off stunning catch to dismiss KKR counterpart Nitish Rana

Sunrisers skipper Markram ended up pulling off a terrific catch off his own bowling to dismiss Rana for 42 and break a 61-run fourth-wicket partnership.

IPL 2023: Kartik Tyagi makes first competitive appearance in months in SRH-KKR clash in Hyderabad
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Kartik Tyagi makes first competitive appearance in months in SRH-KKR clash in Hyderabad

While Sunrisers Hyderabad included Tyagi and Marco Jansen in their lineup, Kolkata Knight Riders brought Jason Roy and Vaibhav Arora in place of David Wiese and Narayan Jagadeesan in their XI.

IPL Qualification Scenarios: How things stand for LSG, PBKS, SRH and DC in the playoffs race
First Cricket News

IPL Qualification Scenarios: How things stand for LSG, PBKS, SRH and DC in the playoffs race

We take a look at how Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are placed in IPL playoff qualification race after the double-header on Saturday, 13 May.