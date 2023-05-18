Heinrich Klaasen had a memorable day in office on Thursday, smashing his maiden century in the Indian Premier League to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a competitive total against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Hyderabad.

The in-form Klaasen, one of the few bright spots in what has otherwise been an underwhelming campaign for SRH so far, brought up the three-figure mark with a mighty six down the ground in the penultimate over of the Hyderabad innings, taking 49 deliveries to reach the milestone.

The South African wicketkeeper-batter, who had struck 64 against Gujarat Titans in his previous outing, struck eight fours and six maximums during his stay at the crease.

Klaasen joined skipper Aiden Markram at the crease at a time when SRH had lost openers Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi in Michael Bracewell’s first over of the day, and did not waste much time in getting settled and took the attack to the Royal Challengers right away, bringing the Sunrisers back on their feet with a 76-run third-wicket stand.

Here are some of the reactions to Klaasen’s batting masterclass on microblogging website Twitter:

IPL is a mix of creative and traditional batting. Today has been a Klaas-ic display of traditional batting. Klaasen’s footwork has been simple and uncomplicated, one of the best I’ve seen in the recent past.

Treat to watch!#SRHvRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/mUVRTRxsYh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 18, 2023

Heinrich Klaassen is a super special player! One of the best players of spin I’ve ever seen. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 18, 2023

Klassen batted with class thruout the season for SRH. 💯 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 18, 2023

Best overseas player this IPL season #HeinrichKlaasen — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 18, 2023

What a marvelous T20 innings from Klassen. No “playing according to situation” waffle, no stopping at any point, no slowing down. Just pure hitting. Great conception, great execution. — Himanish Ganjoo (@hganjoo_153) May 18, 2023

Klaasen, though, would depart right after bringing up the three-figure mark, getting bowled by a slower delivery from Harshal Patel. SRH then finished on 186/5, with Mohammed Siraj bowling a tidy final over in which he gave away just four runs and got rid of Glenn Phillips off the final ball of the innings.

RCB, who are hoping to boost their chances of making the playoffs with a win today, earlier won the toss and opted to field, announcing an unchanged XI. SRH, on the other hand, brought Harry Brook back into the lineup along with Kartik Tyagi and Nitish Reddy.

