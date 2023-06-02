IPL 2023 was one of the most memorable seasons in the history of the cash-rich league. Of course, there was the final rescheduled to the reserve day for the first time in 16 years, but there were numerous other moments that will keep this season etched in the memory of both the players and fans. Here we look at five such moments that stood out.

Ravindra Jadeja’s final finish

Ravindra Jadeja found himself at the crease at the fag end of the nail-biting final. 10 runs in two balls separated Chennai Super Kings from a fifth IPL title. Known for being calm under pressure, Jadeja sent the first ball for a six and followed it up with a smart boundary to turn the game around.

Rinku Singh’s five sixes in a row

Rinku Singh, of the Kolkata Knight Riders, pulled off a seemingly impossible task by thrashing five consecutive sixes to chase 29 runs in the final over against Gujarat Titans. It was not a one-off burst, Rinku was very consistent throughout the tournament and ended as the highest scorer for KKR, despite batting in the lower order only.

Many veterans were so impressed by his consistent form that they predicted that his selection to the Indian T20 squad was only a matter of time.

Lord Rinku Singh 🙏🙏🙏 5 consecutive sixes to win it for KKR.pic.twitter.com/JsdvOH5SF8 — a★ (@flyhigh__0) April 10, 2023

Sunil Gavaskar taking MS Dhoni’s autograph

Sunil Gavaskar is an Indian cricketing great, but such is MS Dhoni’s admiration that even he leapt to the opportunity to get ‘Captain Cool’s’ autograph. After CSK won the last league stage clash against KKR, the team took a lap of honour around Chepauk. Sunil Gavaskar, who was engaged in post-match presentation, rushed to Dhoni when he saw him come close and took his autograph.

Sunil Gavaskar runs to get MS Dhoni’s Autograph! Proof that MS Dhoni is the Legend of Legends! ❤️pic.twitter.com/dJFpWbeIVx — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) May 15, 2023

Kohli-Gambhir faceoff

Virat Kohli, of Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gautam Gambhir, the Lucknow Super Giants mentor, had an intense showdown after the second RCB vs LSG league stage clash, costing both 100 per cent of their match fee. Actually, the discord started during the second innings of the match when Kohli had an argument with LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq. However, during the post-match handshake, both again came face to face and stopped only shy of a brawl.

After they were separated and an LSG player was talking to Kohli about what was happening, Gautam Gambhir jumped into the mess and had an ugly confrontation with Kohli, which overshadowed the cricket.

Akash Madhwal’s fifer

Mumbai Indians showed Lucknow Super Giants the way out in the eliminator on 24 May. Batting first, MI put up a competitive 182 run total. In response, LSG could bring their chase to a paltry 101. This total collapse of LSG was powered by MI’s new bowling sensation Akash Madhwal, who struck five wickets and conceded just five runs in 3.3 overs.

Playing his debut season, Akash played only eight matches and picked up 14 wickets at an average of 15.64.

Ayush Badoni 🙌

Nicholas Pooran 😯 Two outstanding deliveries from Akash Madhwal to get two BIG wickets 🔥🔥#LSG 75/5 after 10 overs Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CVo5K1wG31#TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/smlXIuNSXc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2023

