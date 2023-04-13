Former England captain Eoin Morgan backed Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer to recover from their current niggles and manage their fitness in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as in the hectic season ahead.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Senior English cricketers Stokes and Archer, who are part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) franchises respectively in the ongoing IPL, have struggled with their fitness. While all-rounder Stokes has missed CSK’s last two games due to a toe injury, Archer hasn’t taken part since MI’s eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening game at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Read | Virat Kohli ruins Jofra Archer’s IPL comeback

Ex-Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Morgan, though, insisted both Stokes and Archer knew their bodies “inside out”, and are more than capable of managing their fitness to cope with the demands of the IPL as well as the Ashes and the ODI World Cup that are to follow later this year.

“They are two very experienced players. They know their bodies inside out. Ben has managed his body exceptionally well through all three formats his whole career.

“Jofra is back and bowling well; obviously he had a little bit of setback. But these players know their bodies, they are preparing for the full year not just an IPL season,” Morgan said during a virtual interaction on Wednesday.

Stokes, who went to the Super Kings for a sum of Rs 16.5 crore in the Player Auction in December, has been cautious of his bowling workloads as well as he’s also managing a knee injury ahead of his first Ashes as England captain later this summer, in which Archer will be hoping to make the cut despite intense competition.

“Ben clearly is not struggling; he went down with an illness (toe injury). (About) Jofra, I am not sure but he has a niggle. If they are not playing in the IPL they would be playing County cricket which is exactly the same risk level. It is actually a bigger risk level because (they would be) bowling more overs and playing four-day cricket.

“For me, IPL is the best against the best and it puts you under huge amount of pressure, very similar to international cricket. This year being a World Cup and an Ashes year (there is) added responsibility.

“For those two players, you don’t have to remind them how much confidence it gives when you perform at the IPL,” Morgan, who led England to their only ODI World Cup triumph in 2019, added.

Archer will hope to make a comeback for the Mumbai Indians when the five-time champions host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Stokes, meanwhile, missed out on CSK’s narrow defeat against Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk on Wednesday, and will hope to regain fitness for their away match against RCB on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.