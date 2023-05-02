Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2023: 'They kind of lose the plot', Robin Uthappa unhappy with MI's death bowling in ongoing season

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, MI’s death bowling has been a concern this season, and the match against RR was yet another example.

Jofra Archer in action against RR. Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians (MI) held their nerve in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday to beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets, but despite the win, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa felt that the five-time champions need to sort out their bowling issues in the slog overs.

At the completion of the 15th over, RR were only 143/4, but the MI bowlers had a horrific few final overs, conceding 69 runs off the last 30 balls.

RR went onto post 212/7, a target that MI chased down in 19.3 overs.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, MI’s death bowling has been a concern this season, and the match against RR was yet another example.

“This game will make it feel like all’s well with the Mumbai Indians, but it really isn’t,” said Uthappa on JioCinema.

“They really need to figure out their bowling and how they finish overs because they’re doing fairly decent until the 15th over, especially in the last three games, they were on course to defend 170, and 180, and then in the last five over something happens and they kind of lose the plot. Then they give 60, 70, 80, 90 runs in the last five overs, which is diabolical for them,” the former CSK player stated.

While Suryakumar Yadav amassed 55 off 29 deliveries, Tim David slammed an unbeaten 45, hitting three sixes off the last three balls to take MI home, having needed 17 runs to win off the last over.

MI, however, face tough competition in their bid to make the IPL playoffs. They are currently placed seventh with eight points from as many matches, and cannot afford any more slip ups, especially with the likes of RCB and PBKS posting crucial wins.

MI next face Punjab Kings in Mohali on Wednesday.

Updated Date: May 02, 2023 17:03:11 IST

