Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) succumbed to an 18-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, and stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya said that KL Rahul had “pulled his hip-flexor” while adding that the medical team would assess his injury.

KL Rahul seemed to have tweaked his right thigh muscle while fielding, in the final ball of the second over of RCB’s innings. Rahul was chasing the ball to stop the boundary after Faf du Plessis had punched through extra cover off Marcus Stoinis’ ball.

The physio then had a look on Rahul, soon after which the captain was taken off the field in a stretcher.

“It is a sad thing. He pulled his hip flexor, I guess. I do not know how bad it is. The medical team will assess it,” said Krunal Pandya after the match.

Krunal lamented at LSG not being able to execute their batting plans.

“We did pretty well, restricting them to 126 was a great bowling effort. Really happy with how we have bowled in this tournament. We would have taken 126 but batting-wise we did not execute our plans,” added Krunal.

Faf du Plessis, RCB captain, was named Player of the Match for his contribution with the bat (44 runs).

Du Plessis admitted that a total of 135 would have been a good total.

“Would’ve liked 135 – in my mind that was a really good score. Before we went on the field, we said to the guys it’s a match-winning score. Felt if we get 2-3 in the powerplay, especially with KL not being there, it’s going to be difficult,” said the RCB skipper.

