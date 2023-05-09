Just days after an on-field altercation with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli, Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Afghanistan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq posted a cryptic Instagram story while watching the IPL game between Mumbai Indians and RCB on Tuesday.

Following Kohli’s dismissal by Jason Behrendorff in the first over, Naveen quickly posted a story on Instagram. The story had an image of mangoes with the caption ‘sweet mango’s’, along with an image of him watching Piyush Chawla during the game on TV.

Things turned violent after the game between LSG and RCB on 1 May in Lucknow. During the game, Kohli was allegedly seen displaying dirt on his shoes to Naveen, and the latter did not take that lightly. Naveen’s LSG teammate Amit Mishra, along with the umpires had to step up and stop the two from arguing.

Things turned from bad to worse when Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir were involved in a war of words after the match. Kohli was seen talking to LSG’s Kyle Mayers after the match, but Gambhir soon intervened and took Mayers away. This led in Kohli confronting Gambhir and an argument between the two ensued.

Kohli and Gambhir were eventually fined 100 percent of the match fees following the confrontation, while Naveen was fined 50 percent.

Following his spat with Gambhir, Kohli had uploaded a cryptic story on Instagram, saying: “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.”

RCB are currently in sixth place with 10 points from as many matches.

