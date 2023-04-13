Suryakumar Yadav is going through one of the toughest phases of his career so far, not scoring runs either in international cricket or in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The under-fire batter, though, would’ve received a boost to his morale after receiving a special recognition from the Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani following their victory over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Yadav was given a special award following the six-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, where the coaching staff acknowledged his bravery for coming out to bat at his regular position instead of lower down the order after getting hit near the eye while attempting to take a catch.

Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher revealed Surya walked up to him and insisted he bat at his regular spot despite copping a painful hit to the face.

“If I can just say something about this particular award. So he did get hit on the field he came in and his eye was starting to swell. He had to put ice in there. And I came in thinking okay well maybe we move him down the order.

“He meets me in the bathroom and says to me, “Coach, I actually want to bat fourth,” Boucher said in a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on YouTube.

Surya was attempting to collect a catch in front of the long off boundary after a mishit by Axar Patel off Jason Behrendorff, only for the ball to burst through his palms and hit him on the face near his eyebrow, resulting in a swelling in that area.

SKY, as he is fondly known, later came out to bat at the No 4 spot following Tilak Varma’s dismissal off Mukesh Kumar’s bowling, but ended up holing out to the fielder at fine leg to depart for a golden duck.

He will hope the recognition from the MI setup will spur him on and help overcome his lean patch in the five-time champions’ next clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

