Things didn’t quite go as planned for the Chennai Super Kings’ in their final group fixture of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they ended up suffering a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

KKR proved to be the superior team both with bat and ball in the evening fixture of the Sunday double-header, restricting CSK to a modest 144/6 after skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat. Kolkata then chased the target down with six wickets and nine deliveries to spare despite getting off to a shaky start, keeping their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive in the process.

Despite the disappointment of the defeat, Chennai were in a fairly celebratory mood after the match as they were seen doing a lap of honour around the MA Chidambaram Stadium, aka, Chepauk. Dhoni, meanwhile, was seen hitting tennis balls into the crowd with a tennis racquet during the lap of honour, giving the Chepauk crowd that stayed back despite the match getting over something to treasure for the rest of their lives.

Incidentally, cricketers-turned-commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen, who were doing the post-match show with broadcaster Star Sports, came in the path of the CSK contingent while they were in the middle of their lap of honour. And in a moment that has since gone viral on social media, Gavaskar decided to jog up to Dhoni and get his shirt signed by man who led the Yellow Army to four IPL titles.

The CSK-KKR match on Sunday however, is by no means the final game of the season at Chepauk, which hosts Qualifier 1 as well as the Eliminator next week. And given Chennai still occupy the second spot despite the defeat, Dhoni and Co are likely to play at least one more match at this venue.

