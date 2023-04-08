Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali missed out for Chennai Super Kings due to an injury and illness respectively while Jofra Archer was rested as a precautionary measure by Mumbai Indians.
Top English players were unavailable for the marquee clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday with Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Jofra Archer sitting out.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
While Stokes and Moeen missed out due to an injury and illness respectively, express pacer Archer — who is leading the Mumbai attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence — was rested by MI as a precautionary measure.
While Archer and Stokes have had indifferent starts to the season so far, the former going wicketless for 33 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Moeen bagged the Player of the Match award in CSK’s 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants with a haul of 4/26.
LIVE: MI vs CSK, Match 12 of IPL 2023 in Mumbai
Meanwhile, Sisanda Magala made his debut for the Super Kings in the match dubbed IPL’s answer to the ‘El Clasico’.
South African Magala, who was signed by CSK at his base price of Rs 50 lakh as a replacement for New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, was included along with compatriot Dwaine Pretorius in Stokes and Moeen’s place.
Also making his debut for CSK in the 12th match of the season is Ajinkya Rahane, who has represented as many as five franchises before this season including Kolkata Knight Riders as the captain.
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
