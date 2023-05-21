Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) final match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, turned out to be an occasion to remember for young Vivrant Sharma.

The young all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir made the most of the opportunity afforded to him after being brought back into the SRH XI along with state teammate Umran Malik. Opening alongside Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant smashed a 47-ball 69 to get the ‘Orange Army’ off to a dream start against the five-time champions at the Wankhede Stadium in the afternoon clash of the Sunday double-header.

Vivrant, who announced himself with a boundary off Jason Behrendorff in the very first over of the Hyderabad innings after Mumbai won the toss and opted to field, and would go on to bring up his maiden half-century in the Indian Premier League in 36 deliveries with a flurry of fours and a mighty six off Piyush Chawla.

Vivrant would continue to attack the Mumbai bowlers freely after going past the fifty-mark, and would later break the record for the highest score by an Indian in his debut innings in the IPL, going past 34-ball 60 that Rajasthan Royals’ Swapnil Asnodkar had scored against Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural season in 2008.

Vivrant’s superb knock would finally end in the 14th over after he went for a mistimed pull, getting caught by substitute fielder Ramandeep Singh at deep midwicket as Akash Madhwal broke the mammoth opening partnership, grabbing the first of his four wickets that he would collect on the day.

The 23-year-old’s knock drew widespread praise on social media. Here, we take a look at select reactions on microblogging website Twitter:

Highest score by an Indian in his debut innings in IPL history. Vivrant Sharma, take a bow He breaks Swapnil Asnodkar’s long-standing record before departing! — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 21, 2023

Well done Vivrant sharma on your maiden ipl fifity. One more young gun making it count from J&k — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 21, 2023

Might be late in the season but Vivrant Sharma is announcing himself in some style here. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 21, 2023

Can’t be more delighted than seeing a J&K cricketer doing so well on an #IPL debut! Well done, Vivrant Sharma! So proud of you! #IPL2023 #MIvSRH — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) May 21, 2023

