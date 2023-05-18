Seven teams, except the already qualified Gujarat Titans, hold mathematical chance of making the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs with six matches to go. It also includes Punjab Kings who were beaten by Delhi Capitals on Wednesday night and have very little chance of progressing.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

On Thursday night, Royal Challengers Bangalore face Sunrisers Hyderabad who are already out of reckoning for the playoffs. RCB have two matches to go in the league stages – tonight against SRH and on Sunday against GT at home. They will qualify if they win both. However, win one and their fate will depend on Mumbai Indians.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore it is equally crucial to win by good margin to help their net run rate in case of a tie following the last match.

Read | IPL playoffs race after DC beat PBKS in Dharamsala

RCB come into the match against SRH on the back of a massive 112 run win over the Rajasthan Royals.

“RCB’s form has tapered off through the halfway stage, they started well but lost steam in the second phase. So they need to pull up their socks and go full throttle in the remaining games. They have a player like Virat Kohli, who will do everything in his potential to help RCB stay in the playoffs race,” said Tom Moody on Star Sports Cricket Live.

The team has relied heavily on the trio of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell to provide the fireworks. Faf has scored 631 runs this season with Kohli on 438 runs and Maxwell on 384 runs. The next highest is Dinesh Karthik on 140 runs.

“RCB will have to play as a team. Now is not the time that RCB should focus on just three players (Kohli, Maxwell and Faf). Now every player will have to come forward and fulfil his responsibility,” said Irfan Pathan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.