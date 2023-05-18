Before Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore were one of the multiple mid-table teams who had a shot at making the IPL playoffs. Then, they beat Rajasthan Royals by a staggering 112 runs to not just collect two points but give their net run rate (NRR) a massive boost. From -0.334, they leapfrogged to a much-safer +0.166. They are currently fifth with 12 points – best of the other three teams with same number of points. Hence, ones with the best chance of progressing.

For RCB to make themselves safe ahead of their final league game, against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, the bowling has to deliver. Faf du Plessis-led RCB have the worst economy in the middle and death overs. But they’re the best of the lot in the powerplay overs. They have the most wickets, best average and the joint-best economy rate. Mohammed Siraj has led the way with the seam bowling early on.

This is the last of five matches in RCB’s run of away matches. It has produced two wins and two losses and culminates with this crucial clash.

On the other side, SRH have nothing but pride to play for. In a bleak season, Heinrich Klaasen has been their bright spot with 326 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of over 170. Other key players in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mayank Markande have blown hot and cold.

With two matches left, SRH can get themselves off the bottom of the IPL points table provided they win both and Delhi Capitals don’t win their last match. Or if SRH win one and DC lose theirs with net run rate deciding things.

SRH vs RCB head-to-head

SRH have won 12 of the 21 matches against RCB including the 2016 final. In Hyderabad, RCB have won just once in seven matches. SRH’s home record this season has been dreadful: 1 win in six played.

SRH vs RCB: Form (last five matches)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: L L W L W

Royal Challengers Bangalore: W L L W L

SRH vs RCB Time and Date

SRH vs RCB will be played on 18 May (Thursday) at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH vs RCB TV coverage, live streaming

SRH vs RCB in IPL 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network for TV broadcast. The match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website if you’re looking to live stream it.

SRH vs RCB Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kedar Jadhav.

