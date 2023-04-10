Hyderabad: Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan said their batting failed to shape up according to conditions and their total fell short against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. PBKS posted 143/9 on the board to eventually lose by 8 wickets with 17 balls left.

Even as Dhawan scored 66-ball 99 not out, he didn’t find support at the other end. “As a batting unit, we lost too many wickets back to back and couldn’t put up a big total on the ground and because of that we lost the game. 175-180 would have been a reasonable score. The wicket looked quite good but it was seaming and swinging,” Dhawan said in the post-match presentation.

“The way we thought about the wicket, it was a bit different. It was initially seaming and swinging and it was a bit low as well but we should have moulded our game,” he added.

Adjudged the Player of the Match, Dhawan with the SRH attack all alone. “I didn’t expect I will reach there (99*) at the end of the day. As a batting unit, we had a plan,” said the PBKS captain.

For SRH, Mayank Markande was the star with figures of 4/15 to leave PBKS reeling at 88/9 in the 15th over.

“It was a bit rough for us at the start but we are happy to win today. I am super happy for Markande. He bowled really well tonight. He is only a couple of balls away from something special and he showed his class tonight,” said SRH captain Aiden Markram.

Markande picked up wickets of Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar and Nathan Ellis. “Very happy to get an opportunity. My role is to take wickets in the middle overs. I bowled slowly and fortunately got the wickets. With the impact rule, you should always be prepared,” Markande said.

“The talks with Adil Rashid has helped me. During the red-ball season, I worked hard with Aavishkar Salvi. I rate this performance very high, happy to contribute,” he added.

Chasing 144, SRH got to the target in 17.1 overs, riding on a 48-ball 74 not out by Rahul Tripathi. Markram, on his part, scored 37 off 21 to stitch a 100 run partnership from 52 balls with Tripathi.

“It’s easy with Rahul (Tripathi) at the other end. Great franchise to be a part of and it’s our first win of the season, it means a lot,” said the South African Markram.

