The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Hyderabad on Saturday was witness to a controversial moment.

The incident took place in the third ball of the 19th over of SRH’s innings. Avesh Khan was the bowler, and he bowled a high full toss to Abdul Samad, the SRH batter on strike, that was eventually called a no-ball by the on-field umpire.

The third umpire, however, overturned the no-ball decision after the batter was seen crouching a little, and termed it as a fair delivery. The SRH batters at the time, Abdul Samad and Heinrich Klaasen, did not take it well and the South African even complained to the umpires over the decision.

While Klaasen was seen arguing the decision, the spectators sitting behind the LSG dugout turned hostile, as commentator Simon Doull could be heard terming it as a “little crowd issue”.

Members in the LSG dugout could be seen walking to the ground and inform the umpires about the crowd. According to a report in India Today, the match officials were forced to stop the contest, and police were called on to the place beyond long-on.

Play was halted for a few minutes, but the umpires intervened soon and the match resumed shortly after.

Klaasen, who scored 47 to help SRH post 182/6, said he was ‘disappointed’ of the crowd.

“Disappointed of the crowd to be honest, that’s not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either,” Klaasen said while talking to the broadcasters.

Abdul Samad, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 37 from 25 balls.

