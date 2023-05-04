Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are both misfiring and that is visible with their place in the IPL points table. KKR are eighth with six points and SRH are ninth with the same number of points. In a long season, all is not lost as far as their playoff hopes are concerned. So much that tenth placed Delhi Capitals, who started the season with five straight defeats, have a slight chance of making the next stage.

But that can only happen if there is no drop in concentration in the remaining matches. The test for it happens on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. A win for either KKR or SRH and they’d fancy their chances of staying in the fight.

Beyond their place in IPL 2023, KKR and SRH can also find similarities with each other in a misfiring top batting combination. KKR have tried six different pairs, while SRH have moved Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma around based on conditions and match-ups.

The last time these two met, at the Eden Gardens, Harry Brook set the stage alight with a dazzling century. In that high-scoring game, SRH pulled off the victory. Brook will welcome this return fixture considering he’s struggled with the bat since that night. In his absence, Abhishek came good with the bat against Delhi Capitals, making him a high prospect to continue in that role. It means Brook could move to the middle order.

KKR’s opening conundrum has resulted in lack of clarity over the batters’ place in the order. Jason Roy missed the game against Gujarat Titans with a back niggle and a return for the England player could be just the injection of runs they need. Roy had scored consecutive half centuries in their previous two matches.

Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana have been forced into taking the load in the middle order with Andre Russell not quite gathering the steam on a consistent basis.

SRH vs KKR head-to-head

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have met 24 times in the history of the league. Of the 24 meetings, 14 have been won by KKR, nine by SRH and 1 finished in a tie. In that Super Over clash, played in 2020, KKR emerged triumphant.

In their six meetings in Hyderabad, SRH have won three and KKR have won three. The last meeting went Hyderabad’s way by nine wickets in 2019.

Their meeting this season went in Sunrisers’ favour where they beat Kolkata by 23 runs at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, SRH posted a mammoth 228/4 on the scoreboard with the help of a Harry Brook century (100* from 55 balls) and Aiden Markram half-century (50 from 26 balls).

In reply, Nitish Rana (75 from 41 balls) and Rinku Singh (58* from 31 balls) tried their best but fell short on 205/7 with Mayank Markande (2/27) and Marco Jansen (2/37) taking two wickets each.

SRH vs KKR: Form (last five matches)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: W L L L W

Kolkata Knight Riders: L W L L L

SRH vs KKR Date and Time

SRH vs KKR will be played on 4 May (Thursday) at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH vs KKR TV coverage, live streaming

