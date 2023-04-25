Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has been fined for maintain a slower over rate during their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

An IPL released read, “Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, Hyderabad.”

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Warner was fined Rs. 12 lakh.”

If @davidwarner31‘s reaction can sum it up… 😀 👌@DelhiCapitals register their 2⃣nd win on the bounce as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs. 👏 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ia1GLIX1Py #TATAIPL | #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/OgRDw2XXWM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2023

In Match 34 of the ongoing IPL season, DC registered their second straight win and second of the season with a 7 run win against SRH. Batting first, Delhi managed to score just 144 runs and put on a solid bowling display to restrict the opposition to just 137 runs. Axar Patel was named Player of the match for scoring 34 runs and taking two wickets.

Despite the win, Delhi Capitals remain bottom of the IPL points table with four points after seven matches played. Sunrisers Hyderabad are one place higher with four points from seven matches as well.

Warner-led DC will next be in action in the reverse fixture against SRH, in Delhi, on 29 April.

