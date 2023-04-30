Skipper Aiden Markram hailed a “great team effort” from the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after their seven-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

Not only did SRH snap a three-game losing run with the narrow win at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, they also registered their first win over DC in two years, having lost four games in a row starting with Qualifier 2 in the 2020 edition.

“It was a great team effort. It’s good to see the guys put in great efforts in the buildup to this game and good to see a nice fresh approach from the batters and some good character and good skills at the end by the bowlers too,” Markram said in the post-match presentation ceremony after the victory that took them past Mumbai Indians to the eighth spot on the points table.

Opener Abhishek Sharma (67) and wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen (53 not out) struck half-centuries, the latter collecting his first in the IPL, to power the ‘Orange Army’ to a competitive 197/6. Delhi, in reply, were in cruise control at 112/1 and appeared favourites to collect a third win in a row when a superb catch by Mayank Markande off his own bowling proved to be a game-changer.

“It was basically a case of a couple of good overs and a wicket would get us back in the game. It took something special like the catch from Mayank to get us back in the game. The bowlers showed a lot of character,” added Markram, who had led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the title in the inaugural SA20 earlier this year.

Delhi skipper Warner rued losing wickets in a cluster in the middle overs that reduced his side to 148/6 from 112/1, which resulted in a slowdown that ultimately cost them a sixth game in eight outings this season.

“Losing by nine runs, it actually was a pretty nice wicket. Getting in and out of our overs, we were a fraction off tonight.

“We need one or two players to get 80+ scores and win games for us. We’ve been losing too many wickets throughout the middle and that’s where we’re suffering a little bit. Our senior players have to take responsibility,” Warner said after the game.

Marsh was the standout player in the 40th game of the season by a fair distance and he bagged the Player of the Match award for his 4/27 and a 39-ball 63 despite his efforts ultimately going in vain.

The Australian all-rounder, though, maintained a positive tone after the game.

“I still think there’s a lot of positives coming out of today. We’ve lost some close ones. There’s a reason why the IPL is the best tournament in the world. It’s bloody hard to win games. Close games can define your season.

“Unfortunately we’ve been on the wrong end of a few. But our spirits are high. There’s still a long way to go in this tournament. We need to start winning but I hold a lot of belief in this group,” said the Western Australian.

