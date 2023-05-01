It was heartbreak for thousands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans at Chepauk as they succumbed to a four-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday.

Devon Conway probably had the game in CSK’s hands after his unbeaten 92 led them to 200/4 from 20 overs, but it was a valiant effort from the Punjab Kings batters that eventually headlined their victory with Prabhsimran Singh (42) top-scoring for them.

Everyone had a role to play with the bat for PBKS, and eventually they showed that can go one step further by taking the game deep, and nailing the run-chase.

Where CSK lost the game

The 16th over. A mammoth 24 runs came off Tushar Deshpande’s over, and in a big-total chase like that, conceding 24 runs could prove fatal. And, well, it sure did!

It proved costly for CSK. Dhoni decided to switch to spin the next over by turning to Ravindra Jadeja for the 17th over, but even that plan backfired. Jitesh Sharma, who has been backed by Kevin Pietersen that he could replace Rishabh Pant in the Indian team, hit Jadeja towards long-on for a six, before Sam Curran, former CSK player, slammed a maximum in the fifth ball of the over.

By the end of the 17th over, PBKS were 170/4 and needed 31 off the final 18 balls. It was still possible, but in a big blow to their hopes, Matheesha Pathirana cleaned up Curran for 29 off 20.

Only nine runs had come off Pathirana, but Punjab Kings took advantage of Tushar Deshpande in the next over. Deshpande has struggled with his line and length at times this season, and conceding extras has been a major concern for the pacer.

On Sunday, he conceded two wides, with both of them coming in the 19th over of the Punjab Kings’ chase. Before Deshpande came on to bowl, PBKS needed 22 runs off 12 balls to win. A big, decent over was needed from CSK, but Deshpande lacked discipline in his bowling, conceding a couple of o boundaries despite getting the wicket of Jitesh Sharma.

Sikandar Raza was the new batter in at number eight. PBKS needed nine off six balls. Matheesha Pathirana, who had conceded 48 runs from four overs against RR, was given the duty to defend the total.

Raza and Shahrukh Khan decided to play it safe. Not go for the big runs, but instead rotate strike. Raza even collected a couple of runs off the penultimate ball, timing it towards deep midwicket for the brace.

From 48 in the last four overs, it was down to three runs from one ball. A brace from Raza would have led to the first Super Over of IPL 2023.

But, no, Raza wanted to finish it off. The sweeper cover fielder and the long-off fielder was inside the circle. While the field was being set, Raza was seen talking to the umpires, possibly asking him to be retired off in place of someone who can run quicker. But, Raza stayed. And delivered.

It’s the final ball. A slower ball from Pathirana to Raza, who moves across to pull over the square leg fielder inside the circle. He had slotted it in the middle of deep fine and deep midwicket. Theekshana had chased the ball down and pulled it back, but by the time he could throw the ball to Dhoni, three runs were already taken, and the batters were safe at their spots. PBKS had won!

CSK may never had seen this coming, but Dhoni had to admit that two overs cost the game. “We need to be prepared as to what is to be done. The last few overs when we were batting, we could have gotten 10-15 more. Our bowling needed some cushion. The slower one did grip. Our batters have been putting runs consistently. I think 200 was par but we bowled two bad overs. We know the conditions well. We didn’t bowl well,” said Dhoni.

CSK may not have been pleased with their death bowling, and that is where they would look to improve next, when they face Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.

CSK will know that from here on, every game is important and cannot avoid further slip ups. Their loss on Sunday is their second in three games, and with just five games left, it’s about collecting every win possible for CSK.

For PBKS, they would hope other teams like RCB or MI don’t pick up momentum in their forthcoming games, and Punjab Kings themselves have to continue their winning streak.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, head back to Mohali to host Mumbai Indians on 3 May.

