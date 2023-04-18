Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

Conceding wides and no-balls at regular intervals have been a major issue for CSK this season so far, and they even conceded 11 extras against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru on Monday.

MS Dhoni saw his Chennai Super Kings side beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring contest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Image: Sportzpics

Former India batter Virender Sehwag has issued a strict warning to Chennai Super Kings bowlers, following several number of extras conceded by them.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Sehwag warned the CSK bowlers regarding the issue, and alerted that it should not come to a stage when their skipper MS Dhoni possibly gets banned.

“Dhoni was not looking happy because he has mentioned it before that he wants the bowlers to reduce the number of no-balls and wides. CSK had bowled two-three overs of extra and against RCB, they bowled another extra over. It shouldn’t go to a stage where Dhoni gets banned and CSK has to take the field without their captain,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“With the kind of knee injury he has, it appears he might play only a handful of matches more anyway. He is constantly pushing himself but if his bowlers are bowling so many wides and no-balls, then Dhoni will have to take rest,” the former opener added.

CSK beat RCB by eight runs on Monday to collect two crucial points, but Sehwag has called on the CSK bowlers to be more ‘accurate’.

“I’m saying from day 1 that CSK’s bowling is weak. They need to work on that department. But what more can they do? They will have to use whatever resources they have this season. The bowlers have to be more accurate. If you look at their performance against RCB, they have bowled 30-35 dot balls, so they didn’t let RCB score a run in six overs. Despite that, they ended up conceding 218 because they leaked far too many sixes and fours,” the 44-year-old opined.

CSK are currently placed third in the IPL points table with six points. The four-time champions next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (21 April).

Updated Date: April 18, 2023 18:23:08 IST

