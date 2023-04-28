Dhawan had missed three games in a row after injuring his shoulder during Punjab Kings' home game against Gujarat Titans on 13 April.
Skipper Shikhar Dhawan returned to action for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday for their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mohali on Friday.
Dhawan made his return to the PBKS lineup more than two weeks after picking up a shoulder injury during their game against Gujarat Titans in Mohali on 13 April. The 37-year-old would go on to miss three matches in a row, during which England all-rounder Sam Curran took over as the leader of the side.
Punjab would win two out of three matches during Curran’s leadership, beating LSG by two wickets and Mumbai Indians by 13 runs — both away from home. Between the LSG and MI games, they would suffer a 24-run loss at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home last Thursday.
Besides Dhawan, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada and Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza also returned to the lineup, taking up the overseas slots vacated by Australians Matthew Short and Nathan Ellis. Punjab also handed a debut to seamer Gurnoor Brar.
Lucknow Super Giants, who currently are ranked fourth on the IPL points table, opted to field the same XI.
Teams:
Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.
