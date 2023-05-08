Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan joins Virat Kohli and David Warner in elite list with 50 half-centuries

IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan joins Virat Kohli and David Warner in elite list with 50 half-centuries

Shikhar Dhawan's half-century on Monday was his third in the IPL this season.

Shikhar Dhawan celebrates scoring his half-century against KKR. Sportzpics

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan on Monday completed fifty half-centuries in the Indian Premier League (IPL), when he played a knock of 57 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

Dhawan thereby joined an elite list, with RCB’s Virat Kohli and DC skipper David Warner being the only other batters with fifty half-centuries in the cash-rich league.

His half-century on Monday was his third in the IPL this season.

During the tournament, Dhawan had missed three matches after picking up a shoulder injury against Gujarat Titans on 13 April. Sam Curran had led Punjab Kings in Dhawan’s absence, and the India batter returned to action on 28 April against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The 37-year-old has scored 349 runs from eight matches so far this season.

Updated Date: May 08, 2023 22:36:21 IST

